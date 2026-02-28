Canada Supports US Actions In Iran

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Foreign Minister Anita Anand stated this in a declaration, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

"Canada supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security," the Canadian officials said.

They emphasized that despite diplomatic efforts, Iran has not curtailed its nuclear program, has not stopped enriching uranium, and "has not ended its support for regional terrorist proxy groups."

"Canada's position remains clear: the Islamic Republic of Iran is the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East, has one of the world's worst human rights records, and must never be allowed to obtain or develop nuclear weapons," the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 28 the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on regime facilities in Iran.

After that, Iran attacked U.S. bases in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.

Photo: Unsplash