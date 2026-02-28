Sybiha Thanks Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew For Condemning Russia's War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Sybiha shared this on Facebook.

He noted: "Today I have the special honor of congratulating His All-Holiness, Archbishop of Constantinople – New Rome and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on his birthday."

"For me, this is not merely a formal greeting. During our personal meetings and frank conversations, I have always felt your profound spiritual wisdom, inner strength, and sincere, truly warm fatherly love for Ukraine and our people. In these difficult times for the world, your word carries particular weight – it is a word of truth and conscience. Your voice is the voice of the Church standing alongside the suffering and the unjustly wronged," Sybiha emphasized.

Sybiha expresses solidarity with Middle Eastern countries, mentions Shahed attacks on Ukraine

"Ukrainians are immensely grateful to you for your firm and consistent position, for your resolute condemnation of the brutal war unleashed against our state. For your prayers for our soldiers, for the abducted Ukrainian children, for prisoners and the missing, and for all unlawfully detained civilians. For many Ukrainian families, your spiritual support has become a comfort and an inexhaustible source of hope," he stressed.

"I deeply value your role in strengthening Ukraine's spiritual independence and in supporting our people's aspiration to live in freedom and dignity. Your example of service is one of courage – that of a shepherd who is not afraid to call evil by its name and to stand on the side of truth," Sybiha said.

He wished the Ecumenical Patriarch good health, strength, and inspiration for his continued service, adding: "May the coming years be filled with peace, people's support, and new good achievements."

As Ukrinform reported, on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew stated that establishing peace in Ukraine must not merely mean a cessation of hostilities, but a genuine, just, and lasting peace that recognizes the Ukrainian people's right to determine their own destiny.

Photo: Andrii Sybiha, Facebook