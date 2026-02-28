War Update: 132 Combat Clashes On Front Line Enemy Carries Out 55 Airstrikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this in its update as of 22:00 on February 28, Ukrinform reports.

"In total, 132 combat clashes have occurred since the start of the day. The enemy launched two missile strikes using two missiles, carried out 55 airstrikes, and dropped 148 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4,126 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,521 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops' positions," the statement says.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 112 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, including one using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions six times near the settlements of Pokrovka, Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhunivka, and toward Zybyne. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked twice toward Kurylivka and near Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks toward the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attempted five times to advance toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the areas of Zakytne and Dronivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out seven assaults near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, and toward Novopavlivka.

National Guard soldiers destroy two Russian Grad launchers in Donetsk region

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy launched 22 attacks, attempting to advance in the areas of Toretske, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, and toward Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, and Novopidhorodne. Two engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 31 Russian soldiers were killed and 11 wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed three vehicles, 10 units of special equipment, two artillery pieces, and one UAV control point. One tank, three artillery systems, five vehicles, one unit of special equipment, four UAV control points, and 45 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 167 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked twice near Sichneve and Ternove. Havrylivka and Velykomykhailivka were hit by airstrikes.

In the Huliaipole sector, 37 attacks took place near Huliaipole, Myrne, and toward Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, and Varvarivka. The enemy also carried out airstrikes on Charivne, Zirnytsia, Novoukrainka, and Dolynka. Four clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers did not conduct assaults but launched an airstrike on Bilenke.

In the Prydniprovske sector, no enemy attempts to advance were recorded. Olhivka was hit by an airstrike.

No significant changes were recorded in other sectors.

As Ukrinform reported, information about alleged Russian advances in Biliakivk (Krasnoznamenka) in the Dnipropetrovsk region is not true.

Photo: 24th King Danylo Separate Mechanized Brigade