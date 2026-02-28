Partisans Report Redeployment Of Russian Black Sea Fleet Boats To Sevastopol's Southern Bay

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Atesh reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Atesh has recorded the transfer of boats from the 102nd Special Purpose Detachment of the Black Sea Fleet to Southern Bay in Sevastopol. The movement indicates the nervousness of the occupation forces and their recognition of a real threat. Even specialized boats designed to counter underwater sabotage means are being forced to hide under the cover of bays and infrastructure," the statement said.

The 102nd Special Purpose Detachment for combating underwater sabotage forces and assets of the Black Sea Fleet is based in the area of Kostiantynivska Bay. This unit is responsible for counter-sabotage protection and is also involved in guarding the Crimean Bridge.

According to Atesh, several Project 21980 Grachonok-class anti-sabotage boats assigned to the detachment are currently located not at their usual base but in Southern Bay. The boats were withdrawn from Kostiantynivska Bay and moved deeper into the city's waters.

Partisans hit Russian army communications facility near Sevastopol

The partisans noted that formally this is being presented as "planned work" or "repairs." In reality, however, it appears to be an attempt to disperse and conceal the equipment.

"Russian command fears the loss of anti-sabotage boats as a result of attacks by Ukrainian naval and aerial drones, and therefore seeks to keep them away from vulnerable areas and high-risk facilities," Atesh added.