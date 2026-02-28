National Guard Soldiers Destroy Two Russian Grad Launchers In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko announced this on Telegram and published a video of the operation.

At the moment of engagement, the enemy was using one of the launchers to strike Ukrainian positions.

The targets were destroyed within the area of responsibility of the 20th Russian Army Corps. One of the Grads was detected while the special forces were carrying out another mission. Pilots of the Lasar's Group were quickly redirected along the suspected route of the enemy equipment.

The second MLRS was located in the same area thanks to a careful analysis of Russian positions. The invaders had tried to hide the equipment under cover, but it was destroyed nonetheless.

"Enemy assets were effectively struck by Lasar's heavy bombers. After the first successful hits, one of the occupiers tried to save a Grad that was already burning, but hearing the sound of the Baba-Yaga system, panicked and fled into nearby cover. In the end, both MLRS were destroyed," the report said.

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces