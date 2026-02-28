Zelensky And New Dutch Government Discuss Deepening Defense Cooperation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this on Facebook.

“This visit is a strong signal of support for our people. It is very important for us. Thanks to cooperation with all Dutch governments during this war, relations between the countries have already taken on the character of a strategic partnership and trust,” the President noted.

During the meeting, the parties discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense, continuing the implementation of the PURL program, diplomatic steps to achieve a dignified peace, and deepening defense cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the willingness to continue helping Ukraine.

“We can count on the Netherlands, and that is important. I am grateful for all the support shown to our people,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 28, the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defense of the Netherlands arrived in Ukraine on their first visit

On February 23, the new Dutch government, led by Prime Minister Rob Jetten, was sworn in and officially began its work.

