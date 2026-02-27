Tesla Delays Deliveries For Cheapest Cybertruck Until 2027



Earlier this week, the company said that the price on the cheapest variant will increase after Feb. 28.

Musk had previously predicted that Tesla could sell up to 500,000 Cybertrucks annually. However, the vehicle is yet to breach 100,000 deliveries a year.

Customers ordering Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) cheapest Cybertruck variant will have to wait until the next year to have it delivered, the company's website now shows.

Tesla's website has been updated to reflect delivery wait time until 2027 for zip codes in Texas as well as California for its Dual Motor all-wheel drive (AWD) variant launched last week, implying significant demand.

The Cheapest Cybertruck

The lower-price Dual Motor AWD variant of the Cybertruck priced at $59,990 was unveiled last week. Tesla now offers three versions of the vehicles including the premium all-wheel drive and Cyberbeast variants priced at $79,990 and $99,990, respectively.

Earlier this week, the company said that the price on the cheapest variant will increase after Feb. 28. The company, however, did not provide a new price point.

Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck in Nov. 2023 after a long wait. However, the truck was pricier than proposed during its unveiling in 2019, dragging down demand and preventing reservation holders from actually placing the order.

Musk had said in 2019 that the entry-level variant of the truck would start at about $40,000, while the most premium version would start at around $70,000. The Cybertruck's stainless steel exterior and angular design also pulled split opinions, with some deeming it ugly, while others appreciated the change.

Musk had previously predicted that Tesla could sell up to 500,000 Cybertrucks annually. However, in 2025, the company sold only 50,850 units of all its premium models combined, which includes the Model S, X and the Cybertruck, putting Cybertruck annual sales alone at below 20,000 units on an estimate.

Late last year, Tesla also launched cheaper variants of both of its top-selling Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV models.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the 'extremely bullish' territory while message volume stayed at 'low' levels.

TSLA stock has gained 42% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.