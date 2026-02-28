Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kahramaa Issues Safety Alert On Exposed Wires And Electrical Faults

Kahramaa Issues Safety Alert On Exposed Wires And Electrical Faults


2026-02-28 09:06:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In a notice to the general public, Kahramaa has urged citizens and residents to avoid tampering with electricity networks.

It caled on the them to refrain from attempting to repair any electrical faults personally and to stay away from exposed wires or electricity substations.

It further added that in case of any observed malfunction, unusual outage, or any matter of concern, its call center can be contacted immediately at 991.

Read Also
  • Kuwait says intercepted missiles targeting base housing US personnel
  • Qatar Airways to allow refund for next 7 days as flights remain suspended
  • Qatar Museums announces temporary closure

MENAFN28022026000063011010ID1110802767



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search