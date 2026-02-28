Kahramaa Issues Safety Alert On Exposed Wires And Electrical Faults
Doha, Qatar: In a notice to the general public, Kahramaa has urged citizens and residents to avoid tampering with electricity networks.
It caled on the them to refrain from attempting to repair any electrical faults personally and to stay away from exposed wires or electricity substations.
It further added that in case of any observed malfunction, unusual outage, or any matter of concern, its call center can be contacted immediately at 991.
