Hamad International Airport Confirms Temporary Suspension Of Air Traffic

Doha: Hamad International Airport (HIA) has confirmed the temporary suspension of all aircraft movements following the closure of the Qatari airspace, the airport said in a statement shared on its official X account today.

The decision to halt departures and arrivals came as a precautionary measure in response to regional developments affecting aviation safety. Airport authorities said the step was taken in full coordination with relevant government and civil aviation bodies to ensure the safety and security of passengers, crew and airport staff.



Passengers affected by the suspension were advised to stay connected with airline notifications and the HIA flight status portal for the latest updates. In a related update, Qatar Airways confirmed that operations would resume as soon as the airspace reopens and that support mechanisms have been deployed for those impacted, with rebooking and assistance services available at the terminal gates.

Airport officials reiterated that ensuring the safety of all travellers remains the top priority and thanked passengers for their patience during the disruption. Regular operations are expected to recommence once authorities deem it safe.