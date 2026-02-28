Amir, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Ongoing Escalation In Region

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a telephone call today from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the call, views were exchanged on the developments in the region in light of the rapidly evolving security situation, and the repercussions of the ongoing escalation and its impact on regional and international security and stability. Both sides stressed the need for an immediate halt to any escalatory actions and a return to the negotiating table in order to preserve the security of the region and prevent a slide towards wider confrontations.

In this context, HRH the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia affirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's full solidarity and support for the State of Qatar, its strong condemnation of the targeting of Qatari territory with Iranian ballistic missiles, and its commitment to providing all possible support to the State of Qatar in all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security and stability.



UAE announces successful interception of new wave of Iranian missiles

Death toll in strike on Iran elementary school reaches 40: State media Qatar neutralizes third wave of Iran attack: Ministry of Defence

Read Also

For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for the firm stances of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and for its sincere fraternal solidarity and unwavering support for the State of Qatar and its people.

His Highness also expressed his solidarity with the brotherly countries targeted by the Iranian attacks, stressing that coordination is ongoing to respond to this aggression.