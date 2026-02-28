Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
All Flight Operations At Dubai International Airport Suspended: Media Office

All Flight Operations At Dubai International Airport Suspended: Media Office

2026-02-28 08:01:31


2026-02-28 08:01:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Dubai Media Office, on its social media, announced that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice.

Passengers were advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights.

The Peninsula

