All Flight Operations At Dubai International Airport Suspended: Media Office
Doha, Qatar: The Dubai Media Office, on its social media, announced that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice.
Passengers were advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights.
