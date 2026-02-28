Bahrain Defense Forces Announce Interception Of Iranian Missile Attack

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Forces announced Saturday that air defense systems successfully intercepted a new missile attack launched by Iran.

The Bahrain News Agency quoted the General Command of the Bahrain Defense Forces as confirming that the situation is stable and under control, with no injuries or loss of life resulting from this hostile missile attack. The process of securing the site of the attack continues to ensure the safety of citizens and residents in the area.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior announced the commencement of evacuation operations for citizens and residents in the Juffair area, calling for full cooperation with the relevant authorities.



