Defense Forces Deny Reports Of Alleged Russian Advances In Biliakivka, Dnipropetrovsk Region
According to the military, amid the lack of real results on the battlefield, the Russians traditionally attempt to compensate with information throw-ins about fabricated victories.
Units of Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to carry out their assigned tasks in this sector. The situation remains under control, and systematic efforts are underway to inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.Read also: Defense forces eliminate group of Russian soldiers near Hryshyne
The military urged the public to rely exclusively on official sources of information.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Minkivka, Riznykivka, Yampil, and Zakytne in Donetsk region remain under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces, despite Russian claims of their alleged capture.
