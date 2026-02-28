Iran Strongly Condemns Military Attacks On Country Foreign Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran strongly condemns the Israeli and U.S. military airstrikes against the country, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a phone conversation with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran will use all its defense and military capabilities to defend its territory.

Araghchi called on all regional and Muslim countries to take steps to stop the military airstrikes against Iran.

During the conversation, Ishaq Dar also condemned the military airstrikes against Iran and called for an end to the attacks.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.