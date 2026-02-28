Nuclear Safety Remains Crucial Costa, Von Der Leyen

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated this in a joint declaration published by Costa on the social media platform X.

"The developments in Iran are greatly concerning. We remain in close contact with our partners in the region," the statement said.

They reaffirmed their "steadfast commitment to safeguarding regional security and stability."

"Ensuring nuclear safety and preventing any actions that could further escalate tensions or undermine the global non-proliferation regime is of critical importance," the statement reads.

Costa and von der Leyen recalled that the European Union has imposed broad sanctions in response to the actions of Iran's regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and has consistently supported diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving concerns over nuclear and ballistic programs through negotiations.

They also stated that, in close coordination with EU member states, Brussels will take all necessary measures to ensure that EU citizens in the region can count on the full support of the European Union.

"We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to protect civilians, and to fully respect international law," the leaders concluded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on February 28 Israel carried out a preemptive strike on Iran, with explosions heard in central Tehran. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States had launched large-scale combat operations against Iran. Iran launched missiles at Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the joint U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran, launched on February 28, will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands.