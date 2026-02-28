UAE Announces Successful Interception Of New Wave Of Iranian Missiles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: Emirati ministry of defence announced that the UAE's air defence systems have successfully intercepted a new wave of Iranian missiles launched toward the country. The ministry confirmed the threat was handled with high efficiency, resulting in no damage.

The Ministry affirmed that it remains in a high state of readiness and full preparedness to address any threats, and that it is taking all necessary measures to respond decisively to anything that seeks to undermine the security and stability of the country, stressing that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors is an absolute and non-negotiable priority.

The Ministry stated that debris from the intercepted missiles fell across several areas of Abu Dhabi, including Saadiyat Island, Khalifa City, Beni Yas, Mohamed Bin Zayed City, and Al Falah, confirming that no injuries were reported at the mentioned locations.

The Ministry stressed that this targeting constitutes a blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law, and affirmed that it reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to protect the State territory and citizens, in a manner that ensures the preservation of the UAE's sovereignty, security, and stability.