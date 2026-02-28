Qatar Museums Announces Temporary Closure

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums announced temporary closure of all of its museums, exhibitions, heritage sites, and creative hubs from today, February 28 until further notice.

In a social media post on X, all tickets purchased for today will be fully refunded to the original method of payment.

It added that the safety and wellbeing of visitors and staff remain at the top of its priority, saying updates will be shared through its official channels.