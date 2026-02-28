403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Belgium Probes Google Over Online Advertising Practices
(MENAFN) The Belgian Competition Authority has launched an official investigation into Google over potential violations of competition rules in the online advertising sector, as stated by reports.
The authority’s announcement said the Competition Prosecutor General's Office found “serious indications” that Google may have breached regulations related to abuse of a dominant market position or economic dependence, following complaints about the company’s practices in digital advertising.
The formal inquiry comes after referrals from market participants who expressed concerns about Google’s influence across multiple layers of the online advertising ecosystem, which links advertisers with publishers seeking to monetize digital content.
Reports note that Google operates at various levels within the online ad market, both as a platform for selling advertising space and as a service provider to advertisers.
These roles place the company at the center of a complex network of intermediaries that manage the placement of digital ads.
The investigation will examine whether Google’s market behavior constitutes an improper use of market power or creates unfair commercial dependence, potentially violating competition law.
The authority’s announcement said the Competition Prosecutor General's Office found “serious indications” that Google may have breached regulations related to abuse of a dominant market position or economic dependence, following complaints about the company’s practices in digital advertising.
The formal inquiry comes after referrals from market participants who expressed concerns about Google’s influence across multiple layers of the online advertising ecosystem, which links advertisers with publishers seeking to monetize digital content.
Reports note that Google operates at various levels within the online ad market, both as a platform for selling advertising space and as a service provider to advertisers.
These roles place the company at the center of a complex network of intermediaries that manage the placement of digital ads.
The investigation will examine whether Google’s market behavior constitutes an improper use of market power or creates unfair commercial dependence, potentially violating competition law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment