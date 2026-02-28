Qatar Ministry Of Commerce Confirms Availability Of Goods In Large Quantities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has confirmed the availability of goods and products in large quantities across various retail outlets in the State, meeting consumer needs, ensuring market stability, and maintaining the normal flow of supplies.

The Ministry also clarified that its field inspection teams continue to carry out intensive inspection campaigns across retail outlets and markets to monitor supply conditions and ensure that suppliers comply with the provision of essential goods and the maintenance of price stability, in addition to detecting any violations and taking the necessary legal measures accordingly.

In coordination with retail outlets, it has been arranged for major branches to operate 24 hours a day. A total of 22 branches across all regions of the State are now open around the clock to ensure uninterrupted access to essential goods and services.



LIVE UPDATES: Qatar closes air space, confirms no damage from Iran attack

UAE Ministry of Defence confirms one civilian death in Iran attack Iran tells residents to leave Tehran: Al Jazeera

Read Also

The Ministry reiterated its ongoing commitment to strengthening and safeguarding the availability of appropriate, high-quality options, and called on consumers to report any observations or violations through the officially approved channels.