US Boosts Refueling Airpower in Israel as Tensions with Iran Escalate
(MENAFN) Nine additional US Air Force aerial refueling planes touched down overnight at the main international airport near Tel Aviv, bringing the total number of such American tanker aircraft in Israel to at least 14, according to reports.
These refueling jets were observed parked along the runway as regional tensions rise and speculation grows about the possibility of a US military operation against Iran. The buildup comes alongside recent arrivals of advanced US fighter jets at a southern Israeli air base, part of a broader reinforcement of American forces in the area.
Analysts tracking open-source flight data have noted this influx of American refueling and cargo aircraft, which could play a role in supporting fighter operations from both land bases and carriers reportedly heading toward the eastern Mediterranean.
Reports have also indicated that this deployment could assist US fighter jets operating from an aircraft carrier currently en route to the region, should Washington decide to undertake military action.
In recent weeks, the United States has strengthened its military footprint in the Persian Gulf and signaled the possibility of action aimed at pressuring Iran over its nuclear and missile programs, while also focusing on limiting the influence of allied regional forces. Tehran has responded by accusing the US and Israel of manufacturing excuses for intervention and regime change, warning it would retaliate against any military attack even if limited, and insisting that sanctions relief accompany any constraints on its nuclear activities, according to reports.
