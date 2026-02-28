403
Fidan Talks with Regional Leaders to Ease Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held phone discussions on Friday with his counterparts from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia regarding the recent armed clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, which have resulted in the deaths of dozens of soldiers and civilians.
The escalation followed Afghan border attacks on Thursday, reportedly in response to Pakistani airstrikes conducted inside Afghanistan on Sunday. Islamabad claimed its operations targeted 70 “terrorists,” though Afghan authorities and UN reports cited civilian casualties, which Pakistan denies.
According to diplomatic sources, Fidan contacted Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar, Afghanistan’s Amir Khan Muttaqi, Qatar’s Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Saudi Arabia’s Faisal bin Farhan to discuss ways to de-escalate the conflict. The discussions focused on the latest clashes and broader regional stability.
Ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan have worsened in recent months amid allegations by Islamabad that militants are operating from Afghan soil, claims that Kabul denies. Tensions had previously flared in October when Afghan forces attacked Pakistani border posts shortly after the Pakistan Air Force carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan.
Turkey and Qatar have previously played key roles in mediating between the two nations. On October 30, a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement noted meetings in Istanbul with representatives from Türkiye, Qatar, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, aimed at reinforcing a ceasefire agreement reached earlier in Doha under joint mediation by Türkiye and Qatar.
