Dos: Licensed Building Areas In Kingdom Up By 13.6% In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) -Department of Statistics (DoS) issued its monthly report on urban development and building permits in the Kingdom.According to the DoS report, the total area of??licensed buildings during 2025 reached 10.26 million square meters, compared to 9.03 million square meters for the same period in 2024, marking an increase of 13.6%.Meanwhile, the total number of building permits issued in the Kingdom stood at 26,717, compared to 23,902 during the same period in 2024, constituting a rise of 11.8%.The increase on the licensed area at a faster rate than the number of permits indicates an expansion in the building area per permit in 2025, compared to 2024.On a monthly basis, the licensed areas rose from 0.902 million square meters in December 2024 to 1.140 million square meters in December 2025, representing a monthly growth rate of 26.4%.Regarding licensing purposes, a DoS survey indicated that the area licensed for residential purposes reached 8.01 million square meters, compared to 7.12 million square meters during the same period in 2014, representing an increase of 12.5%.The survey added that the area of??buildings licensed for non-residential purposes reached approximately 2.24 million square meters, compared to approximately 1.91 million square meters during the same period in 2014, representing an increase of 17.3%.This situation also suggests that Jordanians are building for residential purposes at a "faster" rate than they are obtaining licenses for non-residential purposes.Accordingly, the area of??buildings licensed for residential purposes constituted 77.7% of the total area of??licensed buildings, while 22.3% were for non-residential purposes.At the provincial level, the Kingdom's central region accounted for 71.7% of the total licensed building area in the country in 2025, marking an increase of 7.2%.The northern region accounted for 20.3%, showing a decrease of 11.7%, and the southern region for 8%, revealing a decrease of 20.8% compared to the same period in 2024.Regarding the relative distribution of licensed residential areas, the capital governorate recorded the highest percentage at 13.3%, with an area of??0.920 square meters per person.The Zarqa governorate recorded the lowest percentage of the relative distribution of new licensed residential areas per person, at 4.4%, with an area of??0.304 square meters per person in 2025.The licensed area for new buildings and additions to existing blocks constituted 62.6% of the total licensed building area in 2025, while the licensed area for existing buildings constituted, which represents 37.4%.The total area of??licensed buildings for new construction and additions to existing blocks reached approximately 6.4 million square meters, compared to approximately 5.7 million square meters during the same period in 2024, an increase of 12.3%.