Army Foils 5 'Large' Drug-Smuggling Attempts At Eastern Border

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) – Eastern Military Zone thwarted five attempts to smuggle "large" quantities of narcotics early Saturday morning, as drugs were transported via electronically guided balloons.In a statement by Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army, border guard units detected and intercepted the balloons and the cargo within Jordanian territory, in joint coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department.The statement added that the seized narcotics were transferred to the relevant authorities to take further action.

