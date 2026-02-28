Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Foils 5 'Large' Drug-Smuggling Attempts At Eastern Border

2026-02-28 05:04:45
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) – Eastern Military Zone thwarted five attempts to smuggle "large" quantities of narcotics early Saturday morning, as drugs were transported via electronically guided balloons.
In a statement by Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army, border guard units detected and intercepted the balloons and the cargo within Jordanian territory, in joint coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department.
The statement added that the seized narcotics were transferred to the relevant authorities to take further action.

