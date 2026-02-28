Viineet Kumar Singh On 'Hello Bachhon': Approached It With Utmost Respect, Gave It Everything I Had

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming series“Hello Bachhon” unveiled its trailer on Saturday. Actor Viineet Kumar Singh, who plays the titular role, said it tells two journeys with equal heart, a teacher finding his purpose, and students finding their belief.

Viineet said in a statement:“What makes Hello Bachhon powerful is that it tells two journeys with equal heart - a teacher finding his purpose, and students finding their belief.”

The show is inspired by the extraordinary journey of educator Alakh Pandey, whose voice reached far beyond the classroom and into the homes and hearts of students across India.

Directed by Pratish Mehta, the show stars Viineet Kumar Singh in a leading role alongside Vikram Kochhar, Girija Oak Godbole,

The series also features Satendra Soni, Sonu Kumar Yadav, Anshul Dogra, Samta Sudiksha, Varun Buddhadev and Naman Jain, who sensitively portray five unique stories of students navigating challenges and rising against all odds.

Viineet said that his roles comes with great responsibility.

“As an actor, portraying someone who has impacted millions comes with great responsibility, but also deep gratitude. I approached the role with utmost respect and gave it everything I had. I hope audiences feel the warmth, struggle and hope that define this journey, and see a reflection of countless journeys from across our country.”

Premiering on March 6, the series tells the story of students who refused to give up on their dreams, strengthened by the support of a teacher who believed in them when it mattered most.

In the trailer, the glimpses of the very different realities the students come from, yet they are united by one shared dream. One boy struggles against financial hardship, a young girl resists expectations that could cut short her education, another quietly sets aside his passion for cricket to shoulder responsibility at home.

Created by Abhishek Yadav and co-written with Ankit Yadav, Vernaali and Sandeep Singh, Hello Bachhon marks another collaboration between Netflix and TVF that brings to screen a story rooted in the aspirations and resilience of young India.

Arunabh Kumar, Founder & CEO, TVF shared,“Hello Bachhon is a truly special series for us. It follows two journeys unfolding in parallel - a teacher who recognised that the hunger to learn exists everywhere, and students navigating their own hardships within a competitive system.

“What moved us most were the real anecdotes behind these student stories from such diverse & underprivileged backgrounds, and the moments where belief changed the course of their path. The series captures emotions of Different Indias' and how the journeys of student and a Teacher, intersect to build something meaningful.”

“Through our partnership with Netflix, we're excited to bring this layered, heartfelt story to audiences across the world.”

Tanya Bami shares,“Stories of hope, aspiration, grit & determination of millions of students who rise above their circumstance to inspire each other and also the next generation of students and make parents and teachers proud.”

“This series also presents an honest yet cinematic style of Pratish who comes from within the team of TVF, our long-standing partners with whom we've launched Kota Factory and are set to bring forward many more such compelling stories future.”

Hello Bachhon premieres on March 6 on Netflix.