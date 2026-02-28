Israel Shuts Down Airspace Amid Rising Security Threats

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Israel has fully closed its airspace to civilian flights amid the launch of military operations against Iran, Trend reports, citing Israel's Ministry of Transport.

The ministry urged the public not to go to airports until further notice. Passengers currently abroad were advised to monitor flight schedules through media channels and airlines once the airspace reopens.

Israeli citizens abroad were also advised to follow the instructions and recommendations of the National Security Council.

"The airspace will reopen, and flights to and from Israel will resume as soon as the security situation allows, with a 24-hour notice provided before the resumption of flights," the statement said.

Air raid sirens are sounding across Israel, and the Internal Front Command of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has warned civilians to stay near bomb shelters. Citizens are advised to locate the nearest protective shelter and avoid non-essential travel due to the heightened security situation.