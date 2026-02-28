Azerbaijani Oil Moves Down In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved down by $0.03, or 0.04%, on February 27 from the previous level, coming in at $72.75 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude also decreased by $0.03, or 0.04%, to $70.10 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went down by $1, or 2.61%, to $37.31 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea receded by $1.1, or 1.53%, to $70.94 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.