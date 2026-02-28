Iraq Closes Airspace Following Tensions Between Israel And Iran
All civilian flights at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq are temporarily prohibited from taking off or landing.
The move follows similar airspace closures by Israel and Iran in response to rising hostilities.
The closures come just days after talks in Geneva between the United States and Iran aimed at resolving the nuclear program crisis failed to reach a concrete agreement. Earlier on February 28, Israel launched airstrikes against Iran, which the country's Defense Minister described as preventive measures aimed at neutralizing perceived threats.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment