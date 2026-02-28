Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq Closes Airspace Following Tensions Between Israel And Iran


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Neighboring Iraq has closed its airspace amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Transport of Iraq.

All civilian flights at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq are temporarily prohibited from taking off or landing.

The move follows similar airspace closures by Israel and Iran in response to rising hostilities.

The closures come just days after talks in Geneva between the United States and Iran aimed at resolving the nuclear program crisis failed to reach a concrete agreement. Earlier on February 28, Israel launched airstrikes against Iran, which the country's Defense Minister described as preventive measures aimed at neutralizing perceived threats.

