Border Guards Show Repelled Russian“Meat” Assaults In Kharkiv Region
“Soldiers detect the enemy while moving by transport, in forest belts and in dilapidated buildings, where they set up shelters and ammunition depots - and leave no chance,” the State Border Service said.Read also: Oil refinery on fire in Krasnodar region of Russia
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian paratroopers thwarted Russian attempt to advance to two villages in the Kharkiv region.
Illustrative photo
