Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Border Guards Show Repelled Russian“Meat” Assaults In Kharkiv Region

2026-02-28 02:03:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service, which also released a video.

“Soldiers detect the enemy while moving by transport, in forest belts and in dilapidated buildings, where they set up shelters and ammunition depots - and leave no chance,” the State Border Service said.

Read also: Oil refinery on fire in Krasnodar region of Russia

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian paratroopers thwarted Russian attempt to advance to two villages in the Kharkiv region.

Illustrative photo

UkrinForm

