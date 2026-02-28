Border Guards Show Repelled Russian“Meat” Assaults In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service, which also released a video.

“Soldiers detect the enemy while moving by transport, in forest belts and in dilapidated buildings, where they set up shelters and ammunition depots - and leave no chance,” the State Border Service said.

Oil refinery on fire in Krasnodar region of

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian paratroopers thwarted Russian attempt to advance to two villages in the Kharkiv region.

Illustrative photo

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here