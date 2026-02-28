127 Agricultural Extension Officers Appointed In Coimbatore To Strengthen Single-Window Farm Services

MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore, Feb 28 (IANS) In a major step towards streamlining agricultural services, the Tamil Nadu government has appointed 127 Agricultural Extension Officers (AEOs) in Coimbatore district under the revamped Uzhavar Aluvalar Thodarbu Thittam (UATT 2.0).

The initiative is aimed at providing farmers with a single-point interface for all agricultural information and government schemes.

The appointments cover all 228 village panchayats in the district, with each AEO assigned area-wise at the panchayat level.

Under the scheme's structure, one officer will cater to a minimum of two village panchayats.

As per government norms, each AEO will oversee an agricultural area ranging between 2,922 acres and 3,200 acres, covering one to three panchayats within a block.

The UATT 2.0 scheme was introduced in response to longstanding demands from farmers for a more coordinated and accessible system.

Previously, farmers were required to approach multiple departments - including agriculture, horticulture, agricultural marketing, and agricultural engineering - to obtain details about various schemes and technical assistance.

The new system integrates these services, enabling farmers to access updates and guidance through a single designated officer in their village cluster.

According to a senior agricultural officer of Tamil Nadu, the appointments were made in line with a recent government order mandating AEO deployment at the grassroots level.

Of the sanctioned posts, 63 officers are from the Agriculture Department, 47 from the Horticulture Department, and 17 from the Agricultural Marketing and Agri-Business Department.

The official added that the newly appointed AEOs have been given two weeks to complete any pending responsibilities in their parent departments before fully transitioning into their new roles under UATT 2.0.

Farmers across the district have welcomed the move, stating that the single-window system will reduce delays, improve coordination, and ensure timely dissemination of information regarding subsidies, crop advisories, market prices, and infrastructure support.

They believe the presence of a dedicated extension officer at the panchayat level will enhance accessibility and strengthen last-mile delivery of government services.

Officials say the scheme is expected to significantly improve communication between farmers and the government, thereby boosting productivity and administrative efficiency in the agricultural sector.