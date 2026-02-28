Ukrainian Air Defenses Neutralize 96 Out Of 105 Drones Launched By Russia Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

According to the report, from 18:00 on Friday, February 27, the enemy attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from the Voronezh region, as well as 105 attack UAVs – including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones – launched from Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Millerovo (Russia), as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea. About 60 of the drones were Shahed-type UAVs.

The aerial attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Saturday, February 28, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 96 drones in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

Six strike UAVs hit their targets, while debris from downed drones fell in seven locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still in Ukrainian airspace.

Earlier reports said that Russia's morning strike on the city of Dnipro damaged transport infrastructure and residential high-rise buildings, and one man was injured.