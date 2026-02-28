War Update: 148 Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day, Most Attacks In Huliaipole Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in an update on the situation as of 08:00 on Saturday, February 28, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy carried out 103 airstrikes, dropping 328 guided aerial bombs.

Russian forces also deployed 8,681 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,483 shelling attacks, including 74 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian army launched guided bomb strikes on Ivanivka, Oleksandrohrad, Kolomiitsi, Pysantsi, Havrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, Levadne, Pokrovske, Huliaipilske, Barvinivka, Kopani, Liubytske, Luhivske, Verkhnia Tersa, Blakytne, Preobrazhenka, Komyshuvakha, Veselianka, Bilenke, and Prydniprovske.

Aircraft, missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck two command posts, eight areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, one area with weapons and military equipment, a logistics depot, and a UAV control post of the Russian invaders.

Russian army loses another 770 soldiers and two MLRS in war against Ukraine

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 139 shelling attacks, including 17 using MLRS, and launched five strikes using 16 guided aerial bombs.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attempted twice to break through Ukrainian defensive lines near Vovchansk and Synelnykove.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces launched one attack near Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, the invaders attacked Ukrainian positions four times, attempting to push forward near Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attempts by Russian forces to advance near Dronivka, Siversk, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops attacked three times toward Predtechyne, Malynivka, and Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Pleshchiivka, Popiv Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 24 assault actions by Russian troops near Dorozhnie, Bilytske, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodnie, Myrnohrad, and Muravka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces attacked three times near Ternove and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole sector, 37 enemy attacks were recorded near Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Varvarivka, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, and Olenokostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy carried out no attacks.

In the Dnipro River sector, no combat clashes were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of Russian offensive groupings were detected.

Photo: 22nd Mechanized Brigade