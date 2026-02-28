Albanian President Bajram Begaj To Visit Azerbaijan To Attend 13Th Global Baku Forum
AzerNEWS reports, the head of state of Albania will take part in discussions dedicated to pressing issues on the international agenda.
The forum brings together heads of state and government, senior officials, and international experts to discuss key global and regional challenges.
The 13th Global Baku Forum is scheduled to be held on March 12–14, 2026, under the theme“Bridging Divides in a World in Transition.” Established in 2013 and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the forum serves as a platform for current and former heads of state and government, representatives of international organizations, and scholars to discuss regional and global policy issues.
This year's gathering comes at a time of increased diplomatic activity in the region and is expected to focus primarily on geopolitical transition processes and international security matters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment