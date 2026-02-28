403
Israel, U.S. Carry Out Strikes Against Iran
(MENAFN) Explosions rocked the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday as thick plumes of smoke billowed over the city, marking a dramatic and dangerous escalation in Middle East tensions after Israel confirmed it had launched a "preemptive" strike against Iran.
Israeli Defense Minister confirmed the assault, while Israeli media reported that the operation was a joint offensive carried out alongside the United States — a development that could fundamentally reshape the regional security landscape.
Simultaneously, air raid sirens wailed across Israel as authorities declared a "special and immediate" state of emergency nationwide. The sweeping measures prohibit educational activities, public gatherings, and non-essential workplaces from operating, signaling that Israeli officials are bracing for a significant retaliatory response.
The strikes land at a particularly jarring moment — directly undercutting ongoing diplomatic negotiations over Iran's nuclear program. Just 24 hours before bombs fell, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who has been serving as a key mediator between Washington and Tehran, held talks with U.S. Vice President JD Vance in what appeared to be a promising diplomatic push.
Following that meeting, Albusaidi expressed measured optimism on X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk: "I am grateful for their engagement and look forward to further and decisive progress in the coming days. Peace is within our reach."
Those hopes now appear to hang by a thread as explosions echo across Tehran.
