Iran Shuts Airspace Indefinitely Amid Explosions In Tehran
According to the issued NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), the airspace will remain closed for 6 hours.
The announcement comes after multiple explosions rocked the capital, Tehran, earlier. Iranian media reported that the blasts were the result of a missile attack.
Meanwhile, several explosions have occurred in the capital, Tehran, over the past few hours. Iranian media reports that the explosions were caused by rocket fire.
