Iran Shuts Airspace Indefinitely Amid Explosions In Tehran


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Iran has closed its airspace to flights for an indefinite period, said Majid Akhavan, spokesperson for the country's Civil Aviation Organization, Trend reports.

According to the issued NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), the airspace will remain closed for 6 hours.

The announcement comes after multiple explosions rocked the capital, Tehran, earlier. Iranian media reported that the blasts were the result of a missile attack.

Meanwhile, several explosions have occurred in the capital, Tehran, over the past few hours. Iranian media reports that the explosions were caused by rocket fire.

