Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Strike On Dnipro Damages High-Rise Buildings And Transport Infrastructure, Injuring One

Russian Strike On Dnipro Damages High-Rise Buildings And Transport Infrastructure, Injuring One


2026-02-28 02:03:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, on Telegram.

“One person was wounded. The enemy attacked three districts of the region with drones more than 10 times,” he said.

Hanzha specified that transport infrastructure and high-rise buildings in Dnipro were damaged. One man was wounded.

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk were attacked. A car was burned and a private house was damaged.

Read also: Russia n army loses another 770 soldiers and two MLRS in war against Ukrain

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the Russians attacked the Mezhova and Vasylkiv communities. A power line was hit.

We would like to remind you that it was previously reported that the enemy attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in one of the city's districts.

MENAFN28022026000193011044ID1110801617



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search