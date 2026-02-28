Russian Strike On Dnipro Damages High-Rise Buildings And Transport Infrastructure, Injuring One
“One person was wounded. The enemy attacked three districts of the region with drones more than 10 times,” he said.
Hanzha specified that transport infrastructure and high-rise buildings in Dnipro were damaged. One man was wounded.
In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk were attacked. A car was burned and a private house was damaged.Read also: Russia n army loses another 770 soldiers and two MLRS in war against Ukrain
In the Synelnykivskyi district, the Russians attacked the Mezhova and Vasylkiv communities. A power line was hit.
We would like to remind you that it was previously reported that the enemy attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in one of the city's districts.
