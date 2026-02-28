PM Modi's Two-Day Visit Historic, Celebrated As Festival In Israel: Ambassador Of India To Israel (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, Feb 28 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Israel, J.P. Singh on Saturday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the country as 'historic' in every sense, saying the Israeli people welcomed him warmly and celebrated the occasion like a festival.

Speaking to IANS exclusively, Ambassador Singh said the visit marked a significant milestone in India-Israel relations, with both nations elevating their ties and signing 16 agreements across key sectors.

“The two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was historic in every manner. The way the people of Israel welcomed him with warmth and enthusiasm showed the deep respect and friendship between the two countries. The visit was celebrated like a festival,” Singh said.

He noted that PM Modi's address to the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, received widespread appreciation.

“The speech delivered by the Prime Minister at the Knesset was highly appreciated. It reflected the shared values and growing partnership between India and Israel. The honour bestowed upon him by the Israeli Parliament demonstrates the strength of our bilateral ties,” he added.

According to the Ambassador, the visit resulted in a significant upgrade in bilateral relations.

“During this visit, our relationship has been elevated from a strategic partnership to a special strategic partnership. This is a major development and reflects the trust and confidence between the two nations. We have signed 16 agreements covering various areas of cooperation,” he said.

Science and technology emerged as one of the key focus areas. Singh said Artificial Intelligence (AI), cyber security and quantum technologies were given special emphasis.

“In Artificial Intelligence alone, two agreements were signed, including one focussing on AI in education. This aligns with the vision of the Prime Minister to ensure that common people benefit from technological advancements,” he said.

Highlighting cyber security as a critical area of collaboration, Singh stated,“Cyber security is a matter of global concern. We are working to combine the strengths of both countries to effectively address emerging threats in this domain.”

He pointed out that Israel's core strengths lie in innovation, research and development, AI and cyber security.

“India also has strong capabilities in these areas. Our idea is to create a framework that combines the strengths of both countries so that it benefits both nations,” he said.

Agriculture was another important area of cooperation. Singh said the extension of Centres of Excellence would help enhance farm productivity and support small farmers.

“By combining the agricultural strengths of India and Israel, we can improve productivity and increase farmers' incomes, especially benefiting small and marginal farmers,” he said.

Trade and economic cooperation were also discussed extensively during the visit.

“Recently, we signed a bilateral treaty, and both Prime Ministers have directed that a Free Trade Agreement should be concluded as soon as possible. We have also signed an agreement on UPI, which will facilitate smoother financial transactions and benefit both countries,” he added.

On defence cooperation, Singh said both nations are already working closely and will further expand collaboration in this sector. Cultural cooperation was also strengthened through new agreements signed during the visit.

Describing PM Modi's speech as“visionary,” the Ambassador said it highlighted the commonalities between the two countries and outlined a road map for future growth.

“The Prime Minister's speech went viral and was widely appreciated by people in both countries. The recognition he received from the Israeli Parliament is significant and reflects his efforts to further strengthen India-Israel relations,” Singh said.