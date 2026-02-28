Class 12 Exams Begin In Karnataka Over 7.1 Lakh Students Registered

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 28 (IANS) The second Pre-University Course (PUC), (Class 12), examinations conducted by the Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education began on Saturday, with 7,10,363 students registered across 1,217 centres in the state.

The exams will continue until March 17.

Addressing the students, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday, "Best wishes to all students in the state appearing for the second PUC examinations. Approach your exams with confidence, and I wish you not only good marks but also a bright future ahead."

The Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and senior BJP leader R. Ashoka said, "Best wishes to all students in the state appearing for the second PUC examinations. Move forward with confidence, strong belief, and thorough preparation, and may success be yours."

On the first day, Kannada and Arabic papers are being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Authorities have imposed a 200-meter prohibition zone around all examination centers to prevent any irregularities. Nearby photocopy shops, cyber centers, and computer shops have been instructed to remain closed during exam hours.

Meanwhile, confusion arose in Yadgir as some students were unable to locate their exam centres due to discrepancies between the hall ticket address and the actual location.

Students arriving from different villages had to search for hours before finally reaching Saba PU College with the help of local residents.

Strict security measures have been implemented across the state. CCTV cameras have been installed in all exam halls, and webcasting is being used to monitor the process, with district commissioners and police superintendents overseeing the system.

Police are keeping a close watch on social media to prevent the spread of false information. Special surveillance has also been directed towards individuals previously involved in examination malpractices.

Question papers are being transported under tight police security, with video recording of the dispatch process.

Opening of question papers before the scheduled time is strictly prohibited, and legal action will be taken in case of violations. Those responsible for the papers will face strict action if found involved in any irregularities. Mobile phones, watches, and other electronic devices are banned inside exam centers for students, staff, and officials.

Unauthorised persons are not allowed, and carrying explosive materials into prohibited zones is strictly prohibited.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, along with college administrations, is ensuring smooth conduct of the exams with full security measures, allowing students to take their examinations without disruption.