Trump: Military Option Against Iran Remains On The Table

Donald Trump voiced dissatisfaction with ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran, saying that“sometimes you have to use force” if diplomatic efforts do not succeed.

Speaking Friday while departing the White House for Corpus Christi, Texas, Trump said Iran must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon and that Washington is unhappy with how Tehran has approached the talks.“They cannot have a nuclear weapon, and we're not happy with the way they're negotiating,” he said.

The US president emphasized that military options remain under consideration, though no final decision has been made. He added that American forces in the region are prepared if necessary.

Iranian political figures have also emphasized that pressure or military threats will not force concessions. They argue that diplomacy based on mutual respect and guarantees particularly regarding sanctions relief is the only viable path toward a sustainable agreement.

Meanwile, Iran has rejected accusations that it is seeking to develop nuclear weapons and has called for sanctions relief as part of any potential agreement. Recent negotiations between US and Iranian representatives concluded in Geneva, with Oman acting as a mediator, but no final deal has been reached.