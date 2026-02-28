Iran Agrees Not To Retain Enriched Uranium, Says Oman's Foreign Minister
AzerNEWS reports that Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who previously served as a mediator in negotiations between Washington and Tehran, said this in an interview with CBS.
“I believe the most important achievement is reaching an agreement that Iran will never possess nuclear material for building a bomb,” he noted.
“This is something that did not exist in the previous [Iran nuclear deal] reached during the presidency of [the 44th U.S. President] Barack Obama. This is something completely new,” he added.“It makes the enrichment argument less relevant because we are now talking about zero stockpiles. And this is very, very important, because if you cannot keep enriched material, then regardless of whether you enrich or not, you cannot build a bomb,” he emphasized.
