Germany's Merz Seeks 'Clear European Position' On Tariffs Before US Trip
"We will have a very clear European position on this, because customs policy is a matter for the European Union, not for individual member states," Merz told the ARD broadcaster.Recommended For You
"I will be in Washington in just over a week," he added. "And I will go to Washington with a common European position."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Trump on Friday imposed an additional 10 percent tariff on imports into the United States after the Supreme Court had struck down many of his sweeping duties imposed last year.
On Saturday Trump said he was raising the rate to 15 per cent.
While noting Trump's additional 10-percent tariff, Merz said he nevertheless expected German exporters to face fewer duties in the future and saw good news in the Supreme Court's ruling.
"For me, there is a reassuring element in yesterday's Supreme Court decision: the separation of powers in the US still seems to be working," he said. "That is good news."ALSO READ
- New trade map takes shape in Davos as world adjusts to Trump tariffs Why Europe and the US are continuing to haggle on trade
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment