Germany's Merz Seeks 'Clear European Position' On Tariffs Before US Trip

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Saturday he will hold talks with European allies on a joint response to US tariffs, ahead of a visit to Washington to meet President Donald Trump.

"We will have a very clear European position on this, because customs policy is a matter for the European Union, not for individual member states," Merz told the ARD broadcaster.

"I will be in Washington in just over a week," he added. "And I will go to Washington with a common European position."

Trump on Friday imposed an additional 10 percent tariff on imports into the United States after the Supreme Court had struck down many of his sweeping duties imposed last year.

On Saturday Trump said he was raising the rate to 15 per cent.

While noting Trump's additional 10-percent tariff, Merz said he nevertheless expected German exporters to face fewer duties in the future and saw good news in the Supreme Court's ruling.

"For me, there is a reassuring element in yesterday's Supreme Court decision: the separation of powers in the US still seems to be working," he said. "That is good news."



