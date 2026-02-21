403
Kuwait Summons Iraqi Charge D'affaires Over Maritime Claims Filed With UN
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday that it has summoned the Iraqi Charge d'Affaires to the country, following Iraq's submission to the UN of coordinates and a map containing claims regarding Iraqi maritime areas.
In a statement, the Ministry said the deposited coordinates and map include allegations that infringe upon Kuwait's sovereignty over its maritime zones and established and stable maritime elevations in relation to Iraq, including Fasht Al-Qaid and Fasht Al-Aij, which have not been the subject of any dispute concerning Kuwait's full sovereignty.
The Ministry noted that Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Aziz Al-Daihani received Iraqi Charge d'Affaires Zaid Shanshul and handed him an official memorandum of protest regarding the Iraqi claims filed with the UN, which it said infringe upon Kuwait's sovereignty over its maritime areas and maritime elevations.
The Ministry called on the Republic of Iraq to take into consideration the course of the historical relations between the two brotherly countries and their peoples, and to act seriously and responsibly in accordance with the rules and principles of international law and the provisions of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, as well as in line with the bilateral understandings, agreements and memoranda of understanding concluded between the two countries. (end)
