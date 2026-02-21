403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Google DeepMind CEO Urges Research into AI Threats
(MENAFN) The head of Google DeepMind has emphasized the urgent need for further investigation into the potential dangers posed by artificial intelligence (AI).
According to reports, Demis Hassabis stressed the importance of implementing "smart regulation" to address "the real risks" associated with AI.
His comments were made during an exclusive discussion at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, where the India AI Impact Summit 2026 concluded.
Hassabis underscored the necessity of establishing robust safeguards to counter the most serious threats emerging from increasingly autonomous AI systems. He identified two primary concerns: the misuse of AI by malicious actors and the possibility that humans could lose control as these systems grow more advanced.
When asked whether slowing AI development might provide experts more time to manage these risks, he noted that while his company could play a role, it is only one among many contributors in the global AI landscape.
He also recognized that regulatory bodies are struggling to keep pace with the rapid advancements in AI technology.
Similarly, OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, called for quick regulatory action at the summit, and India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, emphasized that countries need to collaborate to ensure AI benefits society.
However, the United States pushed back, with delegation leader Michael Kratsios stating that the Trump administration remains firmly opposed to any form of global AI governance.
According to reports, Demis Hassabis stressed the importance of implementing "smart regulation" to address "the real risks" associated with AI.
His comments were made during an exclusive discussion at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, where the India AI Impact Summit 2026 concluded.
Hassabis underscored the necessity of establishing robust safeguards to counter the most serious threats emerging from increasingly autonomous AI systems. He identified two primary concerns: the misuse of AI by malicious actors and the possibility that humans could lose control as these systems grow more advanced.
When asked whether slowing AI development might provide experts more time to manage these risks, he noted that while his company could play a role, it is only one among many contributors in the global AI landscape.
He also recognized that regulatory bodies are struggling to keep pace with the rapid advancements in AI technology.
Similarly, OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, called for quick regulatory action at the summit, and India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, emphasized that countries need to collaborate to ensure AI benefits society.
However, the United States pushed back, with delegation leader Michael Kratsios stating that the Trump administration remains firmly opposed to any form of global AI governance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment