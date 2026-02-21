403
Young Man Gets Murdered Outside Mosque in West Midlands During Ramadan
(MENAFN) Authorities in the UK have opened a murder investigation after an 18-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside a mosque in England’s West Midlands amid Ramadan observances.
Police responded to reports of disturbances outside a place of worship on Oldbury Road in Smethwick, near Birmingham, on Friday evening. The young man was found critically injured and later died at the scene.
Two other males, aged 19 and 22, were also harmed in the incident and were taken to a hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Investigators noted that, although the stabbing occurred during the Muslim holy month, the case is not currently being treated as motivated by religion or race.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “We're working to establish the full circumstances and who was involved. We're reviewing CCTV and carrying out other enquiries in the area.”
Authorities continue to investigate, seeking to understand the sequence of events and identify those responsible for the attack.
