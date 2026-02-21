403
Police Maintain Intensive Search at Former Prince Andrew’s Windsor Residence
(MENAFN) Authorities have continued to conduct searches at Royal Lodge, the former residence of Prince Andrew in Windsor, a town located west of London, for a third consecutive day.
According to reports, the investigation at the property is scheduled to proceed through Monday.
Photographs have captured a stream of police personnel arriving at Royal Lodge, situated just a few miles from Windsor Castle.
The former prince was taken into custody on Thursday. Authorities later stated that they had "arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office."
After spending 11 hours at Aylsham Police Station being questioned, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released.
Throughout the investigation, he has consistently and strongly denied any involvement in the offenses connected to convicted US pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Meanwhile, discussions are reportedly underway within the government about possibly removing the former prince from the line of royal succession.
