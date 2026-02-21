403
Putin Approves Law Allowing Telecom Shutdowns at FSB Request
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed legislation requiring telecommunications operators to suspend communications when instructed by the Federal Security Service (FSB), according to reports.
The new law specifies that operators will not face liability for network disruptions if the shutdown occurs in response to an FSB directive.
The legislation passed its third and final reading in the State Duma on Tuesday.
According to an explanatory note, the measure is designed to enhance security in areas under FSB responsibility and to combat terrorism.
