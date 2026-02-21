Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Envoy Backs Russia’s Return to Paralympic Games

Trump Envoy Backs Russia’s Return to Paralympic Games


2026-02-21 03:52:02
(MENAFN) Paolo Zampolli, US President Donald Trump’s special representative for global partnerships, has expressed support for Russia’s reinstatement in the Paralympic Games.

Earlier this week, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes, previously banned from international competitions due to the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, will be allowed to compete under their national flags at the upcoming Winter Paralympics. The ten athletes from the two countries, who qualified for the event in Milano Cortina this March, will be “treated like [those from] any other country,” the IPC told reporters.

When asked about the decision, Zampolli stated via text: “I think sport is for all.”

In January, Zampolli met with Russia’s sports minister and head of the country’s Paralympic Committee, Mikhail Degtyarev, during an event organized by the Olympic Council of Asia in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Degtyarev described the meeting as a “very good exchange” that addressed matters extending beyond sports.

MENAFN21022026000045017281ID1110771934



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search