Trump Envoy Backs Russia’s Return to Paralympic Games
(MENAFN) Paolo Zampolli, US President Donald Trump’s special representative for global partnerships, has expressed support for Russia’s reinstatement in the Paralympic Games.
Earlier this week, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes, previously banned from international competitions due to the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, will be allowed to compete under their national flags at the upcoming Winter Paralympics. The ten athletes from the two countries, who qualified for the event in Milano Cortina this March, will be “treated like [those from] any other country,” the IPC told reporters.
When asked about the decision, Zampolli stated via text: “I think sport is for all.”
In January, Zampolli met with Russia’s sports minister and head of the country’s Paralympic Committee, Mikhail Degtyarev, during an event organized by the Olympic Council of Asia in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Degtyarev described the meeting as a “very good exchange” that addressed matters extending beyond sports.
