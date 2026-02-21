403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ex-Scholz Aide Appears in Files Connected to Jeffrey Epstein
(MENAFN) Philippa Sigl-Glockner, who previously worked as private secretary to former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has been named in documents associated with convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
According to publicly released records, Sigl-Glockner served as Scholz’s private secretary during his tenure as Germany’s finance minister.
One redacted message to Epstein reportedly states: "You may also remember one of my wonderful young staff members. Philippa completed her master’s degree in computer science, joined the super-elite German intelligence service, and was assigned to the ministry of finance to track money flows."
Another document indicates that information from Sigl-Glockner’s work on African telecommunications systems was shared with Epstein.
Sigl-Glockner, now leading the European Macro Policy Network (EMPN), held her position with Scholz from May 2019 to November 2020. Scholz subsequently became Germany’s chancellor, serving from 2021 to 2025.
On January 30, the US Justice Department released more than three million pages of documents, alongside 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law the previous November.
These materials include grand jury transcripts and investigative files, although many pages remain heavily redacted. Survivors of Epstein’s crimes and their families have criticized the disclosure, saying it fails to meet the law’s requirements and omits critical information.
Epstein was found dead by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.
According to publicly released records, Sigl-Glockner served as Scholz’s private secretary during his tenure as Germany’s finance minister.
One redacted message to Epstein reportedly states: "You may also remember one of my wonderful young staff members. Philippa completed her master’s degree in computer science, joined the super-elite German intelligence service, and was assigned to the ministry of finance to track money flows."
Another document indicates that information from Sigl-Glockner’s work on African telecommunications systems was shared with Epstein.
Sigl-Glockner, now leading the European Macro Policy Network (EMPN), held her position with Scholz from May 2019 to November 2020. Scholz subsequently became Germany’s chancellor, serving from 2021 to 2025.
On January 30, the US Justice Department released more than three million pages of documents, alongside 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law the previous November.
These materials include grand jury transcripts and investigative files, although many pages remain heavily redacted. Survivors of Epstein’s crimes and their families have criticized the disclosure, saying it fails to meet the law’s requirements and omits critical information.
Epstein was found dead by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment