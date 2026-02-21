3 Iconic India Wins Over South Africa That Shaped T20 World Cup History Across Editions

India's victories over South Africa in 2007, 2014 and 2024 T20 World Cups highlight unforgettable moments. From Rohit Sharma's calm knock to Kohli's defiance, these matches shaped India's dominance in the tournament's history.

In the inaugural T20 World Cup, India defeated South Africa by 37 runs in Durban during the Super 8 round. Batting first, India posted 153‐5 despite being reduced to 61‐4 in the 11th over. A young Rohit Sharma steadied the innings with a composed 50* off 40 balls, while skipper MS Dhoni added 45 off 33 deliveries.

With the ball, RP Singh delivered a match‐winning spell, finishing with figures of 4‐13. He dismissed Herschelle Gibbs leg before, had Graeme Smith caught at slip, and cleaned up Shaun Pollock and Albie Morkel. Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh chipped in with two wickets each as South Africa were restricted to 116‐9.

India thumped South Africa by six wickets in the second semi‐final of the 2014 T20 World Cup at Mirpur. Batting first, South Africa posted 172‐4, with Faf du Plessis scoring 58. Ravichandran Ashwin starred for India, claiming 3‐22, including the wickets of Hashim Amla, du Plessis, and AB de Villiers.

In the chase, India's openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane provided a steady start. Virat Kohli then anchored the innings with an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls, striking five fours and two sixes. Contributions from Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina ensured India crossed the line comfortably, sealing their place in the final.

India clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final at Bridgetown, Barbados. Batting first, India posted 176‐7, with Virat Kohli leading the charge through a defiant 76 off 59 balls. Axar Patel supported with 47 off 31, while Shivam Dube added a quick 27 off 16.

South Africa's chase was kept alive by Heinrich Klaasen's explosive 52 off 27 balls. Tristan Stubbs also contributed 31, but India's bowlers held their nerve. Jasprit Bumrah struck early to remove Reeza Hendricks, while Arshdeep Singh dismissed Aiden Markram. Despite late resistance, South Africa fell short at 169‐8, handing India a seven‐run victory and the trophy.