403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ICC Approves Expanded Evidence Lists in Duterte Crimes Against Humanity Case
(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) has allowed both former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and prosecutors to submit additional items to their evidence lists in the ongoing crimes against humanity case against the detained ex-leader, according to reports.
The Pre-Trial Chamber of the ICC issued the decision on Friday, just days before the scheduled start of the confirmation of charges hearing.
Judges approved the defense’s request to add 108 items to its evidence list, while also granting the prosecution’s request to include 14 more items. The confirmation hearing is set to begin on Monday.
Duterte’s legal team argued that the additional evidence was "highly relevant" to the case and cautioned that excluding it could cause "significant prejudice" to the former president.
In its ruling, the chamber stated there was "good cause" to approve both requests, noting "the limited extent of the requested additions, the nature of the material concerned and its relevance to the charges brought against the suspect, as well as the absence of objection from the parties."
The upcoming confirmation hearing will assess whether there is enough evidence to proceed to trial against Duterte for alleged crimes against humanity linked to his "war on drugs" policies during his time as mayor of Davao City and later as president.
The Pre-Trial Chamber of the ICC issued the decision on Friday, just days before the scheduled start of the confirmation of charges hearing.
Judges approved the defense’s request to add 108 items to its evidence list, while also granting the prosecution’s request to include 14 more items. The confirmation hearing is set to begin on Monday.
Duterte’s legal team argued that the additional evidence was "highly relevant" to the case and cautioned that excluding it could cause "significant prejudice" to the former president.
In its ruling, the chamber stated there was "good cause" to approve both requests, noting "the limited extent of the requested additions, the nature of the material concerned and its relevance to the charges brought against the suspect, as well as the absence of objection from the parties."
The upcoming confirmation hearing will assess whether there is enough evidence to proceed to trial against Duterte for alleged crimes against humanity linked to his "war on drugs" policies during his time as mayor of Davao City and later as president.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment