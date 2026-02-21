403
Three Die in Helicopter Crash in Russia’s Amur Region
(MENAFN) Authorities in Russia’s Far East Amur region reported that a helicopter crash claimed the lives of three people on Saturday.
A privately owned Robinson helicopter, which had earlier vanished from radar, was located with no survivors, according to a statement from the Amur regional government.
"In Amur region, search operations for the helicopter that went missing in Romnensky district have concluded. During the search-and-rescue mission, the wreckage site and bodies of three victims were discovered," the statement read.
Officials expressed their condolences to the families and friends of those who died.
The circumstances of the crash are under investigation. While the exact cause has not been confirmed, the East-Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office reported separately that the helicopter belonged to the deceased pilot, who lacked authorization to operate the aircraft.
Additionally, the aircraft had not been properly registered according to official procedures.
